From robert abbey
Robert Abbey Harlequin FL Harlequin 66" Novelty Floor Lamp Polished Nickel Lamps Floor Lamps
Advertisement
Robert Abbey Harlequin FL Harlequin 66" Novelty Floor Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes an oyster linen shadeIncludes an energy efficient Medium (E26) base LED bulbHigh / Low switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 65-3/4"Width: 18"Product Weight: 22 lbsShade Height: 20"Shade Top Diameter: 16"Shade Bottom Diameter: 18"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: Yes Polished Nickel