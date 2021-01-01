Harldson Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool

Height adjustable bar stool - relax and repose in style:Bar stools may be those pieces of furniture that lifestyle connoisseurs cannot do without. Discover how elegant numbers such as these bar stools with the back will fit into your space and life. Sleek companion:With sleek lines and a chic silhouette, this bar stool makes chilling out with your favorite drinks or leisurely weekend brunches delightful without taking up too much floor space. The best thing is, the stool chair has an adjustable gas lift seat that makes complementing any kitchen or bar island easy. Water and stain-resistant PU leather upholstery: Blotchy furniture upholstery is an embarrassment. Rest assured that this bar stool will be able to maintain its good look effortlessly since its PU leather upholstery prevents drips and stains from seeping through. Features of this bar stool: - Water and stain-resistant PU leather upholstery in biscuit tuft - Height-adjustable gas lift seat with armrests and 360-degree swivel - Sturdy pedestal chrome base with footrest - Simple assembly required