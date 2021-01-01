From bay isle home
Harlan Rug
Features:Professional rug cleaning recommendedRug pad is recommended under all rugs to avoid skiddingMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Construction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: 2' x 3'): RectanglePrimary Color: Cream/GreenPattern: FloralFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: GirlTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: Stain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesLicensed Product: Product Care: Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): 70Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 2' x 3'): 6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 7'9"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 7'9", 7'9" x 10'6"): 93Overall Length (Rug Size: 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): 126Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 7'9"): 93Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: 2' x 3'