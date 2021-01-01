From bosixty
Harith Office Chair In Retro Brown Top Grain Leather
Advertisement
Country : ChinaInclude : Executive Office Chair * 1Product Size : 22" x 26" x 35"~38"HSeat Size : 19"L x 18"D x 18~21"HAssembly Required : YesStyle : Vintage, IndustrialRomance : The Harith office chair brings comfort and style to any work space. Handsome, channel-seamed retro top grain leather upholstery is complemented by a metal base with casters and metal frame armrests. It's Industrial design promise comfort and function as well as stylish style. Some Assembly Required.Product Details : KD, Executive Arm Office Chair (High Back) : Seat: Swivel and Adjustable Height (Pneumatic Lift) : Padded Back and Seat: Top Grain Leather Cushion : 5-Star Base w/Casters: Metal Base : Wooden Armrest with Metal Frame: (Rbw) (Not Removable-Fixed), Arm Size: 28"H (710mm)Color : Retro Brown Top Grain LeatherMaterials : Top Grain Leather, Foam, Ply, Iron Metal FrameStorage : NO StorageStorage and Clearance Dimensions : Seat: Swivel and Lift (Adjustable Seat Height) : Armrest Size: 28"HNW CTN (LBS) : 44Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 250Lbs