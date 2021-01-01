Hargis Lightweight Concrete Outdoor Fire Pit Dining Table - 40,000 BTU, Antique Teak, Black, and Dark Gray

VERSATILE: Our fire pit table can be used as a stylish centerpiece that keeps you warm while also functioning as a dining table for up to six people. Please note that the fire pit is not meant to cook or heat food. Children should always be under adult supervision when the table is in use.40,000 BTU: Offering a BTU of 40,000, our propane fire pit table provides light and warmth all around during those chilly evenings. This Fire pit table is designed for outdoor use only and should only be used in open-air or screened-in porches. Do not use indoors or in confined spaces. Fire pit tables can be used under covered patios if the ceiling height meets CSA safety standards. They should not be placed on grass, plastic, artificial wood decks, or under pergolas. This table includes a cover when it is not in use.LIGHTWEIGHT CONCRETE TOP: This fire pit tabletop is constructed with lightweight concrete for a smooth look. This provides a highly durable structure that can hold a substantial amount of weight.TANK HOLDER: This fire pit comes with a matching tank holder to keep your propane tank inconspicuous. This can be placed underneath the table for a discreet look, ensuring that your set will always look classy.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming fire table.Includes: One (1) Fire Pit Dining Table, One (1) Tank HolderTop Material: Lightweight ConcreteBase Material: Stainless Steel and IronLeg Material: IronTank Holder Material: IronFinish: Antique TeakBase Finish: BlackTank Holder Finish: Dark GrayAssembly RequiredFire Table Dimensions: 35.00 inches deep x 66.25 inches wide x 30.00 inches highTank Holder Dimensions: 15.25 inches deep x 15.25 inches wide x 19.75 inches high