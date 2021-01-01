From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Harena Ash Walnut Twin Headboard
Highlight your bedroom with the stunning Harena headboard. Made in Malaysia, the Harena is constructed from wood showcasing an ash walnut finish for a timeless look that lasts. Its slatted wood design allows light to flow more easily throughout the room. Requiring assembly, the headboard is supported by sturdy wood legs that feature 6-pre-drilled holes for easy height customization. Providing excellent back support when sitting up in bed, the Harena headboard upgrades any bedroom.