Amanti Art Hardwood Mocha Narrow 18.88 in. x 22.88 in. Rustic Rectangle Framed Bathroom Vanity Wall Mirror, Matte Brown

Give your wall or bathroom the finishing touch with this framed, wall mounted mirror. This decorative mirror features a striking frame with a classy solid wood finish of mocha brown and a flat surface. Amanti Art is headquartered in Madison, WI and provides high quality, handmade framed art, mirrors and organization boards for your home improvement projects. Our home decor products are made using traditional custom framing techniques that give you the kind of quality you'd expect from your local frame shop. Because of our focus on workmanship our products are used by architects, developers, interior designers and homeowners alike to create beautiful functional living spaces. This Amanti Art Framed Bathroom Mirror is a home decor item you can be proud to use above any vanity or cabinet. Our craftsmen hand make this piece in a small custom art and frame shop in America's Heartland. We know that each decoration you choose for your home is a reflection of your style and taste. This mirror is one of many colors and sizes that Amanti Art offers. If it's not a perfect fit, please check out our other mirrors to find exactly what you want for your home. Choose from casual, traditional, modern, contemporary, country rustic or shabby chic styles. All pieces have durable wires already affixed to the back for easy hanging and installation in either direction. We hope you're pleased with your Amanti Art purchase. Color: Matte Brown.