Momeni Hardwick Hall Hatfield Natural 3 ft. 6 in. x 5 ft. 6 in. Area Rug

The tonal textures of this traditional area rug hold fast to the design tenets of less is more. A combination of cotton, wool and jute fibers define the dotted diamond pattern, using distinctive textures to enhance the monochromatic brown field. The versatility of the neutral beige color palette is a perfect match in a modern farmhouse, rustic cottage or downtown city dwelling. The handmade rug is au natural style among the colorful whimsy of the Madcap Cottage by Momeni assortment. Bring the adventure home.