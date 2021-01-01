Hardshell Case for MacBook 12 Dots Mauve Orchid

Best Quality Guranteed. DESIGN: The original hardshell for MacBook is designed to personalize and protect 12-inch MacBook from bumps, impacts and scratches. MATERIAL DETAILS: Unlike other MacBook hardshell cases that are commonly made with ABS plastic, the MacBook Hardshell is crafted with premium Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate. This durable material is remarkably lightweight yet offers MacBook reliable protection from scratches and impacts. ACCESS: This form-fitting MacBook case features a stylized textured dot design throughout the interior that shows through the surface and precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons. FEATURES: Injection molded construction also features thorough ventilation to avoid overheating and rubberized feet to keep MacBook firmly in place. COMPATIBILITY & DIMENSIONS: 12-inch MacBook (Model # A1534/ Year: 2015 to present). 11.25 x 8 x 0.5 inches / 0.4 lbs.