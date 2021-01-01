From test abfv request
Hard Travel Storage Case Fit HP OfficeJet 250 AllinOne Portable Printer Wireless Mobile Printing CZ992A Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Eco-friendly Material: Made of High-density EVA and 1680D Material, premium Hard EVA to provide durability and a long-lasting performance. Perfect Fit: Specially designed for your HP OfficeJet 250 All-in-One Portable Printer Wireless Mobile Printing CZ992A. Convenient Design: Comfortable hand grip for easy portability, Smooth but strong double zipper are easy for opening and closing, giving you a better using experience. Great Protection: Stylish and Durable, prevents any damages or scratches caused by accidentally bumping, dropping, secures the device in good condition on travelling or outdoors. For sale is case only(device and accessories are not included).