Hard Travel Case for ROMOSS Portable Charger External Battery Power Bank Safety guarantee: Shockproof dustproof and water resistance, comes with handstrap. Comes with mesh pocket perfectly for cable and other small accessories. Case Only, not included power bank and it's accessories Surface is very smooth, touch is very comfortable, Stiffener design of the inside and outside of the case will reduce the stress of your devices. Case only (device and accessories are not included)