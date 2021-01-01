Hard Travel Case for Oculus Quest 2 Quest VR Gaming Headset and Controllers Accessories Waterproof Shockproof Carring case Black

SPECIAL DESIGN: Compatible with Oculus Quest All-in-one VR Gaming Headset and Controllers Accessories, your Oculus definitely needs this case now PORTABLE: Hand strapfor easy take it anywhere you go BEST PROTECTION: Made of hard EVA lightweight material, Fixed elastic band inside, waterproof, Shockproof, Stylish and Durable Guaranteed to prevent any damage to your Oculus Quest VR Gaming Headset and its accessories. PERFECT STORAG: Reasonable internal design, completely in accordance with your Oculus Quest and its accessories, sleek minimalist shell, looks perfect, When this case really reaches you, you will love it more. PACKAGE: Oculus Quest not included.(1x Case;1x Lens protection pad;1x Charging Cable Ribbon)