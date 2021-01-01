From earth therapeutics
Hard Travel Case for HP OfficeJet 200 Portable Printer CZ993A
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Hard Travel Case for HP OfficeJet 200 Portable Printer (CZ993A). Made of Supreme Quality, Durable EVA, Crush Resistant, Anti-Shock, Water Resistant Material Provides Adequate Protection from Bumps, Scratches and Splashes. With Internal mesh pocket can store other accessories at your Convenience. Material: Eva, Color: Black; Internal size: 14.5 x 8.2 x 3.7 inch. For sale is case only, device and accessories are not included.