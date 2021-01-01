Hard Shell DSLR Camera Case Geometric with Molded EVA Protection Quick Access Opening Padded Interior and Rubber Coated HandleCompatible with Nikon.

EGG CRATE FOAM INTERIOR will protect your DSLR in this sturdy hard shell case designed to keep your camera and lens safe from accidental bumps DURABLE, REINFORCED DESIGN is constructed with durable, quality molded EVA material and cushioned interior. This rugged case conforms to the body & lens of your camera for premium protection SECURE AND STRONG belt loop connector or reinforced handle for easy carrying. Use the secure hook & loop flap to allow easy yet secure access to your camera while the case is unzipped METAL ZIPPERS AND SOFT RUBBER PULLERS are reinforced so you can quickly access your gear without fearing zipper breakage MAXIMUM ACCEPTABLE SIZING DIMENSIONS - Interior Dimensions: 6 x 6.5 x 2.75 inches. Zippered accessory pocket accommodates small accessories - MEASURE YOUR CAMERA TO ENSURE FIT!