From magcraft
Hard Shell Case for New 2018 133 Lenovo Yoga 730 13 Laptop NOT Compatible with Yoga 710720 910920 Series Yoga 730 Aqua
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Made of high-quality translucent polycarbonate material, which is shatter-proof and will protect NEW 2018 13.3'(diagonal) Lenovo Yoga 730 13 laptop all around. Designed to perfectly fit and protect ALL corners for the NEW 2018 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 730 13 laptop. NOT compatible with Lenovo Yoga 910 / 920, Yoga 4 Pro, Yoga 3 Pro, Yoga 2 / 3 11, Yoga 2 Pro / Yoga 2 13 / Yoga 11 / Yoga 11s / Yoga 13. NOT compatible with any other Lenovo/non-Lenovo laptops. 2-piece light-weight (10 oz or 285 g) shell easily snaps on and off. Multiple colors available. NOTE: Before placing order, please make sure to verify your laptop model number as this case is MODEL specific and not interchangeable.