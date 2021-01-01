Hard Shell Case for Late-2018 11.6' Lenovo C330 Series Chromebook Laptop (NOT Fitting Lenovo N21 N22 N23 N24 100E 300E 500E Flex 11 Yoga 11e.

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of high-quality translucent polycarbonate material, which is shatter-proof and will protect your 11.6'(diagonal) Lenovo C330 series Chromebook laptop all around. Designed to perfectly fit and protect ALL corners for the 11.6-inch Lenovo C330 series Chromebook laptop with dimensions (Width x Depth x Height) of 11.4' x 8.48' x 0.77' or 292 x 215.39 x 19.6 (mm) NOT compatible with all Lenovo laptops running Windows operating system. NOT compatible with Lenovo N20p / N21 / N22 / N23 / 300E / 500E chromebook, Yoga 11 / 11s / 13 / 2 Pro. NOT compatible with any other Lenovo / non-Lenovo laptops. 2-piece light-weight (8 oz or 240 g) shell easily snaps on and off. Multiple colors available. NOTE: Before placing order, please make sure to verify your laptop model number and operating system as this case is MODEL specific and not interchangeable.