Best Quality Guranteed. Made of high-quality translucent polycarbonate material, which is shatter-proof and will protect your 14'(diagonal) ASUS Chromebook C423NA series ( released in 2019, with 180-degree hinge ) laptop all around. Designed to perfectly fit and protect ALL corners for the 14-inch ASUS Chromebook C423NA series laptop NOT compatible with smaller ASUS C100PA and ASUS C200 / C201 / C202 / C213 / C300 / C302 series Chromebook and other ASUS laptops 2-piece light-weight ( 10.4 oz or 295 g) shell easily snaps on and off NOTE: Before placing order, please make sure to verify your laptop model number as this case is MODEL specific and not interchangeable.