From big joe stomp box company
Hard Shell Case for 2019 116 Lenovo 300E 2nd Gen 2in1 Chromebook Laptop NOT Fitting Lenovo 300E Windows N21 N22 N23 100E 500E Chromebook Green
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Made of high-quality translucent polycarbonate material, which is shatter-proof and will protect your 2019 11.6'(diagonal) Lenovo 300E (2nd Gen.) Chromebook laptop all around. Designed to perfectly fit and protect ALL corners for the 2019 11.6-inch Lenovo 300E (2nd Generation) Chromebook laptop with dimensions (Width x Depth x Height) of 11.41' x 8.03' x .8' / 290 x 204 x 20.85 (mm) NOT compatible with 2018 Lenovo 300E (1st Generation) Chromebook and Lenovo N23 / Yoga N23 laptops running Windows operating system. NOT compatible with Lenovo N20p / N21 / N22 / N23 / 100E / 500E chromebook, Yoga 11 / 11s / 13 / 2 Pro. NOT compatible with any other Lenovo / non-Lenovo laptops. 2-piece light-weight (8.2 oz or 233 g) shell easily snaps on and off. Multiple colors available. NOTE: Before placing order, please make sure to verify your laptop model number and operating system as this ca