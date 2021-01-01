Hard Shell Case for 156 Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP315 Series NOT Compatible with Older C910 CB5571 CB3531 CB515 Series Convertible Laptop Aqua

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of high-quality translucent polycarbonate material, which is shatter-proof and will protect your 15.6'(diagonal) Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP315 series convertible laptop all around. Designed to perfectly fit the 15.6-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP315 series convertible laptop and protect ALL corners. NOT compatible with any other Acer / non-Acer laptop models, including Acer C910 / CB5-571 / CB3-531 / C710 / C720 / CB3-311 / CB5-311 series Chromebook, Aspire V5-131 series, etc 2-piece light-weight (14 oz or 398 g) shell easily snaps on and off. NOTE: Before placing order, please make sure to verify your laptop model number as this case is MODEL specific and not interchangeable.