From sugihara

Hard Shell Case for 14 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Gen 6th Gen Laptop X1Carbon6G Purple

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of high-quality translucent polycarbonate material, which is shatter-proof and will protect NEW 2018 14'(diagonal) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen) laptop all around. Designed to perfectly fit and protect ALL corners for the NEW 2018 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen) laptop. NOT compatible with Lenovo Yoga 720 (15), Yoga 720(13), Yoga 910, Yoga 4 Pro, Yoga 3 Pro, Yoga 2 / 3 11, Yoga 2 Pro / Yoga 2 13 / Yoga 11 / Yoga 11s / Yoga 13. NOT compatible with any other Lenovo/non-Lenovo laptops. 2-piece light-weight (9.3 oz or 264 g) shell easily snaps on and off. Multiple colors available. NOTE: Before placing order, please make sure to verify your laptop model number as this case is MODEL specific and not interchangeable.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com