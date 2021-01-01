Buy the Kemper Hard Rubber Finishing Tool at Michaels. com. This handy tool is useful for smoothing, shaping and finishing pottery pieces; the beveled edge allows for precision and a delicate touch. It can also be used on the wheel to shape your form. This handy tool is useful for smoothing, shaping and finishing pottery pieces; the beveled edge allows for precision and a delicate touch. It can also be used on the wheel to shape your form. Details: Black Available in multiple sizes Molded from pliable rubber Resilient and semi-flexible Versatile kidney shape | Kemper Hard Rubber Finishing Tool in Black | 4.25 in | Michaels®