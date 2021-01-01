From jason cases
Jason Cases Hard Rolling Case for Sony FS7 Camera with 28-135mm Lens #SNFS7LBPL
Accommodates: Sony PXW-FS7 Mark I/Mark II Camera with Lens and Back Extension ModuleTop handle (attached)EVF / LCD monitor (attached)EVF mount (attached)Sony 18-110mm lens (attached)Sony side handle with cable (attached)Sony Back Extension Module XDCA-FS7 (attached)(2) V-mount batteries or Anton Bauer batteriesV-mount Battery charger Accommodates (Cont.):(4) slots for XQD media(4) Sony batteriesCharger with cablesSony RemoteMultiple accessory slotsAlso compatible with PL mount adapters attached Case Type: Pelican 1650 Foam Material: Laser-cut industrial aerospace foam Case Material: High-impact copolymer Type of Closure: Double-throw latchesStainless steel padlock protectors Waterproofing: Watertight to 30'O-ring sealed Maximum Buoyancy: Floats in salt water with 120 lbs (54.43kg) load Dimensions:20 x 32 x 12' (50.80 x 81.28 x 30.48cm) Weight:30 lbs (13.61kg)