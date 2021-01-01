From shenzhen sunsky technology limited
Hard PU Leather Portable Zipper Bluetooth Speaker Protective Case Shoulder Bag for JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker
Advertisement
Designed for JBL Charge 3 speakers PU leather, sturdy and durable Excellent protection for JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speakers, protecting the speakers from scratches There is a carrying hole on the back that can be easily carried outdoors, and it also appears with the carabiner, which allows you to carry it to your backpack, bicycle, etc