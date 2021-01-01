Hard gopro case Carrying Case for GoPro Hero 872018 6543DJI Osmo Action Hard Shell Protective Case Travel Storage Bag for DJI Osmo Action AKASO.

Carrying case for GoPro Hero 8/7/(2018)6/5 and DJI Osmo Action with the outer frame, GoPro Hero 4/3 in the waterproof case, or the camera only + 2 batteries; compatible with other cameras smaller than 2.87*2.87*1.57' in size, including AKASO EK7000 / EK7000 Pro / V50 Pro / Brave 4, Campark ACT74 / ACT76, Dragon Touch Vision 3, YI Lite / 4K+, APEMAN, EKEN H9R, Crosstour, Davola, FITFOR and JEEMAK ACT74R.(Device NOT included) Its hard outer shell, made of top-quality EVA, provides full protection against scratches, impacts, shocks, sunlight, water and dust. Small and portable, easy to pack in your bag. Dimensions: 3.15*3.15*1.77 inches Double zipper design allows it to be used with your GoPro even with selfie stick/ monopod attached, and provides easy access to your camera and accessories. Easy to carry, comes with a carabiner for attaching it to other bags.