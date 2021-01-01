From dongguan wanling
Hard EVA Travel Case Fits Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger Compact 13000mAh 2Port Ultra Portable Phone Charger Power Bank Black
Advertisement
Hard Travel Storage Carrying Case Bag Protect your favorite device from bumps dents and scratches Made to fit Anker (A1214/A1215) PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger - Compact 13000mAh 2-Port Ultra Power Bank/External Battery Pack Material: EVA, Color: Black, Internal size: 4.2 x 3.2 x 1 inch For sale is case only (device and accessories are sold separately)