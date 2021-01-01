Hard Case for MacBook Pro 13 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Release A2238 M1 A2251A2289A2159A1989A1706A1708 Plastic Hard Case Shell Cover for Newest Mac.

Best Quality Guranteed. Important: The case ONLY fit for Models A1708/A1706/A1989/A2159(2016/2017/2018/2019 MacBook Pro 13.3' with/without Touch Bar).Please check your model number Axxxx' on the bottom of Macbook before purchasing. CUT OUT design: Logo shines through the case. All USC ports, drives, charger, cable or headset are easily accessible without removing the case and freely open and close with this case. Protection & Personality: Two-piece cover fully protect the device against accidental scratches, drops and shocks. Ventilation Design: Two rows of slots on the bottom Mac cover allows fast heat dissipation to guarantee your macbook wont overheated. NOTE: Please kindly check the model number 'Axxxx' on the bottom of the laptop before your purchase. Only for Macbook Pro 13 inch with USB-C Ports A2159/A1989/A1706/A1708.