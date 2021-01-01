From flair systems

Hard Carrying Case for Canon Selphy CP1200 CP1300 Wireless Color Photo Printer Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Hard Carrying Case for Canon Selphy CP1200 / CP1300 Wireless Color Photo Printer Features: Case is made of supreme quality, durable EVA, crush resistant, anti-shock, water resistant material provides adequate protection from bumps, scratches and splashes With Internal mesh pocket can store other accessories at your convenience Internal size: 9*7.25*3.75 inch, external size:9.75*8*4 inch, weight:200g, material: EVA for sale is case only, device and accessories are not included.

