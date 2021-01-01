Hard Carrying Case for 5Inch GPS Navigator Fit Garmin Nuvi 55LM 2557LMT 52LM 42LM tomtom Mio 435 Accessories Travel Bag Black

External dimension: 6.61 x 4.41 x 3.54 inch, Internal dimension: 5.78 x 3.74 x 2.99 inch. This EVA Protective Storage Cases will fit 4.3-5' Inch Garmin Nuvi 57 / 57LM / 57LMT / 2589LMT Garmin Drive Smart 50 NA LMT / 50 USA LMT / 50 USA LM TomTom VIA 1515M / 1515TM / 1535TM and more 5-inch Portable Touchscreen Car GPS Navigation System Device. Case Only! (device and accessories are not included). All around protection for your device, create a unique case just for you. The hard case travel bag for gps navigation is made of premium hard EVA to provides excellent protection and a long-lasting performance. It's semi-waterproof, shockproof, stylish and durable. Fluffy fabric lining extra soft, the anti-static, shockproof layer and fluffy fabric inner layer, the product can effectively absorb impacts and reduce damages caused by accidentally bumping, and protects your GPS Navigation Navigator. Case is shockproof dustproof water registance, Comes with mesh pocket per