KitchenAid Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece, Onyx Black

SET INCLUDES: 1.5-Quart Saucepan with Lid, 3-Quart Saucepan with Lid, 6-Quart Stockpot with Lid, 8.25-Inch open Frying Pan, 10-Inch Frying Pan with Lid, 11.25-Inch Square Grill Pan QUICK HEATING PERFORMANCE: Pots and pans are crafted from durable hard anodized aluminum that is 6x harder than traditional aluminum for quick heat distribution and everyday use TRIPLE LAYER NONSTICK: Cookware and handle rivets have been finished with triple layer nonstick for long-lasting food release and easy cleaning SILICONE GRIP HANDLES: Dual riveted handles are finished with silicone grips to remain cooler while cooking on the stovetop GLASS LIDS: Tempered glass lids fit snug on the rim of pots and pans to lock in heat and flavor OVEN SAFE: Nonstick cookware set is oven safe to 400°F, (350°F with lids), Weight: 19.36 Pounds, Manufacturer: Meyer Corporation