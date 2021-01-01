Advertisement
This 10pc cookware for exceptional functionality and bold beauty. Featuring high-polish copper coated stainless steel accents and ergonomic handles, this line was designed for optimal durability and cooking versatility. Constructed from hard-anodized aluminum, this cookware is built to withstand a lifetime of heavy use with a fast, simple cleanup. It also comes induction-ready and guarantees the finest culinary experience. Dishwasher safe. Set includes: 6.25\" covered saucepan, 8\" covered casserole/stockpot, 8\" and 9.5\" fry pans, 11\" deep skillet (no lid), 11\" covered stockpot. BergHOFF Black Hard Anodized 10pc Chef's Set, Rose Gold Handles | 2212080