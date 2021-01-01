Harbour Side Chair Steel Base, Upholstered by Menu - Color: Brown - Finish: White - (9394004-010300ZZ)

The Harbour Side Chair Steel Base, Upholstered by Menu is a sleek and sophisticated design from Norm Architects. With a strong, minimalistic silhouette, this comfortable and versatile chair fits easily into compact spaces and under tables, complementing a wide array of dÃ©cor styles. An ergonomic, sculptural seat is supported by a set of clean, tapered legs for a beautiful composition that has a sense of timeless simplicity, waiting to support any guest at the dinner table. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Brown. Finish: Dakar Leather: Cognac