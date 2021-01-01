Harbour Chair Swivel Base by Menu - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (9375600U)

The Harbour Chair Swivel Base by Menu is a sleek way to support the comfortably versatile Harbor Chair shell from Norm Architects. With a clean, clover-shaped form, this minimalistic and essential design has a timeless appeal that complements the continuous, soft lines of the seat it cradles while allowing one the freedom to turn and spin as needed throughout the workday. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: White. Finish: White