Harbour Chair Steel Base by Menu - Color: Beige - Finish: White - (9340539-0102ZZZZ)

Harbour Chair, Steel Base accompanies lounge spaces with a modern-contemporary flare. Harbour's make-up contains the perfect balance of simplified shapes, durable materials, and present-day design aesthetic. The result of Menu's genius concoction birthed a universal chair that belongs in a restaurant, conference room, office, and at home. Imagine lounging in the reading room, amongst the comfort of Menu's ergonomic seat. Designed with a curved back to provide additional a when sitting, and a thin yet strong frame to present a soft & clean look. Interior decorating becomes a breeze with the selection of complementing finishes and textures. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Beige.