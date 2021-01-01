Harbour Barstool by Menu - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (9343100-0000ZZZZ)

Go bold with the striking lines of the Harbour Barstool by Menu. A Norm Architects design mixes minimalism with a stylish contemporary attitude. It starts with a four-legged frame of tubular, powder-coated steel that rises to a polypropylene seat set at a comfortable angle and at the perfect height to use with breakfast bars or tall cafÃ© tables. The stools construction draws from norms and tradition of architectural design, exemplifying an enduring simplicity that blends restraint with refinement. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Black