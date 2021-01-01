Harbour Armless Barstool, Upholstered by Menu - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (9280001-040A09ZZ)

The Harbour Armless Barstool, Upholstered by Menu is a sleek and elegant design from Norm Architects. With a minimalistic yet strong profile, a smoothly shaped seat is set on top of a slender and sculptural base that adds a clean, geometric touch to this piece. A convenient crossbar complements the spacious, ergonomic design of this barstool, allowing one to pull up a comfortable seat to bars and tall counters alike. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Brown. Finish: Remix 2: Sandy Brown with Black