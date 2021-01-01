Harbour Armless Barstool by Menu - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (9280100-0002ZZZZ)

The Harbour Armless Barstool by Menu is a versatile and minimalistic design from Norm Architects. With a strong profile, a smooth and sculptural seat is supported by a slender, geometrical base that lends a tailored touch to this piece, complementing a variety of dÃ©cor for an effortless sense of style. A simple crossbar adds a convenient layer to this ergonomic and spacious addition to spaces, creating a comfortable option to pull up to tall counters or bar areas and relax. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Brown. Finish: Khaki with Black