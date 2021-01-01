Harbor Small Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley - Color: Black (2570SK)

Harbor has an updated nautical feel, with a style inspired by the clean, strong lines of a welcoming pablo-lighthouse-lamp. The cast aluminum and brass construction is accented by bold stripes against the seedy glass. The Harbor Small Outdoor Wall Light is available in anchor bronze, satin black or titanium finishes with incandescent, compact fluorescent or LED lamping options.For Dark Sky compliance, choose the Dark Sky LED Lamp accessory for E26 based fixtures. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black with Etched Seedy Bound