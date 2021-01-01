From crate&barrel
Harbor Grey 5-Drawer Chest
Handpainted in grey and lightly distressed by Italian master craftsmen, our casual-modern Harbor bedroom collection evokes the simple pleasures of days at the shore. The chest's artisanal finish requires multiple steps of handpainting and hand-distressing to create its warm, aged appeal. Solid tulipwood, pine and engineered wood Multi-step grey lightly distressed painted finish sealed with beeswax Dovetail joinery Wood on wood drawer glides Antique brass knobs Anti-tip hardware included Made in Italy