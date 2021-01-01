From ove decors
OVE Decors Harbor 48 in. W x 32 in. L Satin Nickel Frameless Hinges Shower Door with Side Panel
Advertisement
It’s smooth sailing with the OVE Harbor shower collection, thanks to its innovative adjustable hinge and jamb system that conquers awkward out-of-plumb shower walls. A modern 48-in pivoting frameless glass shower door and included 32-in glass side panel complete the corner shower enclosure. Eye-catching satin nickel hardware and a stylish pull handle anchor its contemporary good looks. DIY-friendly, with simple installation.