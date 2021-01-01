Keep it trendy outdoors or brighten up the indoors with one of our finely-crafted Harbor rugs. This collection is hand-hooked in China of UV-treated polypropelene. These rugs stay in tune with today's home dé£¯r trends and bring a touch of sophistication to your living space. Harbor 4230 Ocean Stripes 2' x 3'. Hand-Made of UV Treated Polypropelene Hooked for Indoor/Outdoor Living with No Backing. Made in China. Vacuum with floor attachment if needed. Blot spills immediately. Spot clean stains with mild detergent and white cloth. If used outdoors, rug can be hosed off and dried on a flat surface. KAS Rugs Harbor 2 x 3 Ocean Outdoor Stripe Coastal Throw Rug in Blue | HAR42302X3