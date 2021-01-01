From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group HAR-8601 Harris Single Light 18-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce with a Linen Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Crystorama Lighting Group HAR-8601 Harris Single Light 18-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce with a Linen Shade A unique beveled mirror accent adds an element of glamour to the Sconce from the Harris Collection. Perfect with any decor this fixture adds a sparkle to any space.FeaturesManufactured from steelComes with a fabric shadeDecorated with hand cut crystal accentsRequires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for dry locationsIncluded 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18-1/2"Width: 8-1/2"Extension: 5-1/2"Depth: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 8.5 lbsWire Length: 12"Shade Height: 7"Backplate Height: 4-3/8"Backplate Width: 4-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel