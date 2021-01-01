From mariage freres international
Happy Tea
To celebrate all the happy moments in life be it birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, adventures or friendships, MARIAGE FRRES has created a noble black tea with joyful and vibrant floral notes, a warm hint of citrus and a delicious accent of marshmallow. A tea delivering HAPPY TEA moments, to be enjoyed happily at any occasion. Loose Leaf Gourmet black tea yuzu, rose petals & marshmallow note. Preparation Tips: 2,5g / 20cl - 95C - 5 min. Made in France.