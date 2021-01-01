From clinique
Clinique Happy In Bloom Perfume Spray, 1.7-oz.
A crisp floral fragrance that captures the feeling of a world suddenly in bloom. Make your world sweeter, softer and brighter with Clinique Happy In Bloom, a cheerful, floral version of our feel-good fragrance Clinique Happy. This uplifting scent combines key notes of yellow plum, an aura of frozen fruit, white freesia and mimosa, plus a whisper of transparent amber and white wood. Fresh and upbeat, it's like "spring in a bottle."