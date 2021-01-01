From designs direct
Happy Haunting Bats Throw Pillow By Designs Direct | Michaels®
Advertisement
Shop Happy Haunting Bats Pillow at Michaels. com. Add a spooky touch to your home this Halloween season with this festive holiday décor. Add a spooky touch to your home this Halloween season with this festive holiday décor. Designed and printed in the United States on quality materials, this is a spooky design you're sure to love. Details: Happy Haunting bats pattern 18" x 18" Double-sided print Spun Polyester cover Polyester fiber fill For indoor use Non-removable cover Spot and dry clean only | Happy Haunting Bats Throw Pillow By Designs Direct | Michaels®