From breeze decor
Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Winter 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag
Advertisement
Uniquely designed for hanging indoor or outdoor use. They are committed to offering you exceptional values. Their customers enjoy displaying their house flag for longer periods. Package includes 1 piece per package house flag for more than a decade. Their flags are made with their pro guard material that is soft to the touch and designs can be read correctly on the flag. A feature that their customers will love. They are committed to using eco-friendly inks that wonâ€™t leave a footprint in their environment.