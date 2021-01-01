From chickabug
Chickabug - 'Happy Halloween' Chevron Personalized Label & Bag - Set of 24
Advertisement
'Happy Halloween' Chevron Personalized Label & Bag - Set of 24. Loose candy and non-edible goodies are ready for trick-or-treaters in spill-proof bags sealed with playful personalized tags. Includes 24 cellophane bags and cardstock labelsFull graphic text: Happy Halloween from (personalized name)"Happy Halloween from" included as shownLabels: 3.5" W x 2" H foldedBags: 3'' W x 5'' HImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.