From groundhog vibes design
Groundhog Vibes Design Happy Groundhog Day Feb 2nd Woodchuck Forecaster Weatherman Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Funny Weatherman Forecaster Woodchuck Weather Lore is perfect for all rodent and small animal lover. This coming February 2, celebrate groundhog day with your love ones with this cute design. A Punxsutawney celebration that celebrate around the world today! Great gift for a birthday, Christmas, and any other gift-giving occasion. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only