From the party aisle
Happy Everything! Apron
Advertisement
1 piece of apronFeatures:100% CottonSize: 22x35"Machine washableDesigned in the USProduct Type: Bib Pattern: Does Not ApplyColor: WhitePrimary Material: 100% CottonPockets: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayAdditional Pieces: NoIncludes Chef Hat: Includes Oven Mitt: Includes Pot Holder: Includes Kitchen Towel: Includes Grill Accessories: Product Care & Cleaning: Machine Washable Product Care Instructions: Spefications:ADA Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Stiftung Warentest Note: Low Lead Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Length - Top to Bottom: 35Overall Width - Side to Side: 22Overall Product Weight: 0.5Assembly:Warranty: