Happy Earth Day Party Apparel Happy Earth Day Keep The Sea Plastic Free Cute Environmental Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

It’s an Earth Day Celebration! This April 22, support reforestation, endangered species, Planet Earth Day activities. This Happy Earth Day outfit is for any kid, teen, parent or teacher who cares for Environment Awareness, Eco-Friendly or Climate Change. Happy Earth Day! This always Earth Day costume is great for an Earth Day decoration, décor, activity or party. If you care for earth day and the environmental movement, science or global warming, say earth day every day with a earth day party favor. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only