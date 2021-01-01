Happy Camper by Lake 2-Sided Polyester 18 x 13 in. Garden Flag

The design is actually sublimated into the entire thickness of the fabric, not just silkscreened on top. Of ultra heavy-duty 650-denier polyester, this flag offers outstanding quality at an affordable price. The flag is single-thickness; design shows on both sides. Light shining through the vibrant colors create a lovely stained glass effect. The flag will retain its color and beauty for years if displayed in shade or semi-shade and is rainproof. Flagpole not included.